RSF Violence Campaign in Al Jazirah State Claims 50 Lives in Al-Kamelin
An RSF officer in Al Jazirah state drags an old man by the beard to humiliate him on October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024 (AL-KAMELIN) – At least 50 people were killed and 200 injured on Friday when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked a town in the Al-Kamelin locality of Sudan’s Al Jazirah state.
This incident marks a significant escalation in the RSF’s campaign of violence against civilians in the region.
Retaliatory attacks by the RSF began last Sunday following the defection of their regional commander, Abu Aqla Kikal, to the Sudanese army. Since then, hundreds have been killed or injured, thousands displaced, and reports have surfaced of forced displacement, rape, looting, and plunder.
The Al Jazirah Conference, a civilian entity, reported that the RSF stormed the village of Al-Sariha in Al-Kamelin early Friday morning. They positioned themselves in high-rise buildings and opened fire on unarmed civilians with heavy weapons.
Local residents report at least 50 people killed and more than 200 injured, with no access to healthcare.
Social media is filled with pleas for human rights organizations to intervene and stop the violence against the people of Al-Sariha. There are also urgent calls for medical aid for the wounded.
The RSF has released videos of their soldiers firing on civilians and declaring control over Al-Sariha.
The Nidaa Al-Wast platform released a statement condemning the RSF’s actions as terrorism and calling for their designation as a terrorist group.
The Al Jazirah Conference issued an urgent appeal for aid for those forced to flee their homes. They are requesting safe shelters, food, and medical assistance for the displaced. The Ministry of Health in Al Jazirah state has been urged to deploy mobile clinics and pharmacies along displacement routes.
The Conference is also calling on the people of Al-Faw city, neighbouring villages, Halfa Al-Jadida city, and emergency committees to help receive the displaced.
