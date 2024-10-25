Sudan Condemns U.S. Sanctions on Defence Industry Chief
Lt Gen Mirghani Idris
October 25, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese government on Friday condemned the United States for imposing sanctions on Mirghani Idris, the director general of the Defence Industries System.
On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Idris for leading the Sudanese Armed Forces’ (SAF) efforts to acquire weapons for use in its war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed “surprise and rejection” of the sanctions, calling the US justification “contrary to logic and justice.” It argued that the role of the national armies is to defend their countries and acquire the means to do so.
“Without this, it will not be possible to achieve security, peace, and stability at the national, regional, and international levels,” the statement said.
The ministry noted that since the beginning of the war, the U.S. administration has claimed the SAF has prioritized acquiring weapons, including Iranian drones and a “ports-for-arms” agreement with Russia, and has chosen to escalate the conflict rather than end it through good-faith negotiations.
The foreign ministry statement said the U.S. decision indicates it remains “blind” to the source of weapons and mercenaries flowing to the RSF, despite documented evidence and calls from U.S. lawmakers to take action against the RSF’s sponsors.
“Instead, the administration seeks to strip the Sudanese armed forces of the capabilities that enable it to protect citizens against genocide, ethnic cleansing, and unprecedented atrocities by the militia,” the statement said.
It added that U.S. attempts to feign neutrality between the SAF and the RSF “will not absolve it of its moral and political responsibility for the ongoing massacres of civilians in Sudan at the hands of the terrorist militia,” citing recent events in eastern Al Jazirah and Butana.
U.S. justification for sanctions
In a statement on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was sanctioning Idris for leading the SAF’s efforts to procure weapons and expand the war.
“The Sudanese Armed Forces have prioritized weapons acquisition, including procuring drones from Iran and Russia, rather than heeding calls for peace,” Miller said. “These deals included a port-for-weapons exchange with Russia, escalating the brutality of SAF’s war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).”
Miller highlighted the devastating impact of the war on civilians, saying: “This costly war has featured widespread attacks on civilians and public infrastructure. More than 11 million Sudanese people have been displaced, and over 21 million face acute hunger. The Sudanese people deserve peace, justice, and a return to civilian government.”
