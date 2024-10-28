BRICS Summit: Nigerian Professor Gives African Perspective
by Sputnik News
28 October 2024 - 13:40
In Summary
BRICS leaders during the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan [SPUTNIK]
The 16th BRICS Summit took place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24.
This summit was particularly significant as it marked the first time Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE participated as members, following their accession in January.
More than 32 countries, including the full members, took part in the summit.
The recent BRICS Summit, which took place in Russia, marked a significant moment in global politics and economics, according to Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, Head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, Nigeria.
"The outcome of this particular BRICS summit [is] more political impact, deepening multilateralism as well as more equitable, more balanced, new international economic order, which is going to be just, which is going to be harmonious, which is going to be equitable," Prof. Ibrahim told Sputnik Africa.
He highlighted the growing number of African countries seeking to join BRICS as a testament to the group's appeal. According to him, Africa's relationship with Russia is based on mutual respect, equity, and justice.
Prof. Ibrahim cited examples of countries like Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which are increasingly turning to Russia for support and collaboration: "They are becoming more independent and self-reliant," he added.
He sees BRICS as offering solutions aligned with Africa's developmental priorities, particularly in areas like industrialization, modernization of agriculture, and the advancement of science and technology.
"With industrialization, Africa will begin a massive, I mean, manufacturing and with the launching of Africa’s Continental Free Trade Area, African countries will be able to produce more and more from the potentials naturally endowed by nature. So industry is a key area," he said.
Prof. Ibrahim believes that the BRICS trade settlement using local currencies is paving the way for "a new era." He also emphasized the potential for BRICS to help African countries break free from the cycle of inflation and currency devaluation, often attributed to policies imposed by the Western financial system.
The expert has dismissed Western narratives portraying Russia as isolated, highlighting the strong global engagement with Russia as demonstrated by the numerous world leaders, including those from Africa, attending the BRICS summit in Kazan.
"Russia is actually gathering momentum in terms of its political and economic prestige," Prof. Ibrahim told Sputnik Africa, adding that sanctions imposed on Russia have actually become a "blessing, not a cost."
The Nigerian academician also expressed his strong belief that Nigeria, one of the largest economies on the African continent, should be given the opportunity to join BRICS.
According to him, Nigeria will play a key role in the growth and development of the BRICS organization.
