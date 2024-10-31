Russia, Iran to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement on Defense
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Oct 2024 22:28
Russia and Iran are reportedly set to sign a joint agreement focused on defense as they both face off against security issues.
An updated partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, emphasizing defense cooperation, is expected to be signed soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Thursday.
Speaking at the second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lavrov highlighted the significance of this treaty in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations.
"A major factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations will be the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared for signing soon," Lavrov said.
Lavrov underlined that the agreement "will confirm the parties' desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global level."
The announcement follows an earlier statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, where he revealed plans for the imminent signing of the treaty with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia, also confirmed that the document would be finalized during an upcoming visit by the Iranian president to Moscow.
Axis to counter Western hegemony
US intelligence alleged that thousands of DPRK troops arrived in Russia for training, raising concerns about their potential deployment to "reinforce Moscow’s front lines in Ukraine," according to CNN.
The report adds that this development alarmed the United States and its allies, who are increasingly aware that the strengthening ties between nations resisting Western hegemony pose a significant and urgent challenge to imperial interests.
The collaboration doesn’t stop there; US allegations of Iran’s contributions, including hundreds of drones and even short-range ballistic missiles, the US suggests are fueling the fight against Western hegemony in Ukraine. It is worth noting that Iran denied such allegations.
Meanwhile, China has been accused of supplying Russia with critical dual-use goods like microelectronics and machinery that can be repurposed for military use, reported CNN. Recently, the US imposed penalties on Chinese firms for allegedly providing complete weapons systems, reflecting its desperation to curb this alliance. However, the parties denied such allegations.
On another note, this emerging cooperation among Russia, China, Iran, and the DRPK has prompted a US Congress-backed assessment that labels them as an “axis of growing malign partnerships.”
The US fears that their shared resentment toward US interventionism is driving their nations closer together, amplifying the challenge they could pose not just to Washington but to its allies around the globe. According to CNN, This potential coalition would indicate that the tide is shifting against the West, and the implications could reverberate far beyond any single conflict.
Iran, burdened by harsh Western sanctions and facing ongoing tensions with "Israel," sees its support for Russia as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its defense capabilities. This partnership not only enhances Iran's military readiness but also provides crucial diplomatic backing from its alliances with Beijing and Moscow, according to CNN.
No comments:
Post a Comment