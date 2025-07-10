China-Ghana Trade Hits Record US$11.8 Billion as Ties Mark 65 Years
By News Ghana
July 9, 2025
Bilateral trade between Ghana and China surged 7.1% year-on-year to $11.8 billion in 2024, Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa announced at the 65th-anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations in Accra.
China remains Ghana’s largest trading partner and top foreign investor, with hundreds of enterprises operating in infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, aviation, and green energy sectors.
Ambassador Tong highlighted “deepening political trust” and job creation through Chinese investments, noting collaboration spans six decades of successive Ghanaian governments. The event underscored cultural bridges built by the Ghana-China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA), whose chairman, Anani Demuyakor, cited rising Mandarin studies in Ghanaian schools as key to “breaking language barriers.”
GHACHIFA pledged intensified people-to-people exchanges to strengthen ties under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by President John Mahama.
