Ghana’s Gold Legacy Takes Center Stage at New York Summit
By News Ghana
July 9, 2025
Ghana’s economic and cultural ties to gold will anchor the 15th annual Eye on the Prize conference in New York (July 14–16), where global investors, mining giants, and cultural leaders convene at Bohemian National Hall.
Hosted by the Initiative in Art and Culture (IAC), the event partly themed Ghana and Gold spotlights the nation’s role as Africa’s top gold producer amid surging global asset security demand.
Keynote speaker Ivor Agyeman-Duah, Ghanaian historian and World Bank consultant, will address “Ghana and Gold: Path of the Antill,” linking the metal’s cultural heritage to modern economic strategy.
Panels featuring Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, and World Bank experts will tackle “Retaining Greater Value In-Country,” exploring local beneficiation and ethical sourcing.
IAC President Dr. Lisa Koenigsberg emphasized the urgency: “As sectors face upheaval, we must keep our ‘eye on the prize’ a planet where heritage and artisanry thrive.” The event will also confer global awards for ethical jewelry leadership, underscoring Ghana’s influence in sustainable mining.
Rio Grande President Arien Gessner praised the summit: “It sparks ideas and shapes our craft’s future through open dialogue.”
