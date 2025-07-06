Ghana Anti-Mining Task Force Destroys Illegal Equipment
By News Ghana
July 6, 2025
Blue Water Guards destroyed two mining machines during an operation along the Mansi River on July 5, 2025.
The government task force targeted illegal mining activities near Dwabeng community in Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality.
Supervisor Allan Kweku Acheampong confirmed the team from Bogoso Base immobilized Changfan machinery mounted on floating platforms. “We burned and dismantled the equipment before submerging remnants in the river to prevent reuse,” Acheampong stated to Channel One News. The operation forms part of intensified efforts against galamsey (illegal mining) under President Mahama’s environmental protection agenda.
This intervention follows multiple recent seizures by the Narcotics Control Commission, reflecting broader cross-sector enforcement actions. River protection units have escalated operations in Western Region mining hotspots since May, with six equipment destructions reported this quarter. Environmental Protection Agency data indicates Mansi River suffered significant pollution from unauthorized mining operations prior to the crackdown.
