Ramaphosa: SA & Brazil in Strong Agreement Over How Key Minerals That Come From Africa Should Be Treated
Ramaphosa, who has been attending the summit since Sunday and is expected to arrive back in the country on Tuesday, says it was important for South Africa to lend its voice to some of the issues faced by the continent.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 7 July 2025. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - Africa’s inclusion in the United Nations Security Council, issues of climate change and the condemnation of conflicts in Iran, Gaza and South Sudan were some of the critical takeaways for President Cyril Ramaphosa during the BRICS summit in Brazil.
He said that Brazil and South Africa were in strong agreement over key minerals within the two countries.
"A key issue, such as how our critical minerals that come from largely African countries should be treated, that there should be beneficiation and there should be value addition and this we, as South Africa and Brazil, articulated very strongly during this summit."
