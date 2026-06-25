Mexico Shows Solidarity After Venezuela Twin Earthquakes
Mexico expressed solidarity with Venezuela after twin earthquakes struck the country and activated consular assistance protocols while monitoring the evolving situation.
Emergency crews and residents respond after powerful earthquakes struck Caracas and other parts of Venezuela. Photo: EFE
June 25, 2026 Hour: 12:15 am
Mexico activates consular assistance protocols after twin earthquakes strike Venezuela; no Mexican nationals have been reported affected.
Mexico has expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people following twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Caracas and regions across central, northern and northwestern Venezuela on Wednesday, causing widespread damage. The tremors were felt primarily in the Venezuelan capital and were also reported in parts of Colombia.
In a statement, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) expressed its deep regret over the destruction caused by the seismic events. The ministry, headed by Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco, said there have been no reports so far of Mexican citizens affected by the earthquakes.
Medical teams, firefighters, security personnel and residents of Caracas took to the streets on Wednesday night to assist people trapped beneath collapsed structures and recover the bodies of those who died.
Security forces and emergency response agencies established camps in the affected areas to coordinate relief operations and assist those impacted by the disaster.
Mexico’s embassy in Venezuela remains closely monitoring the situation. The Foreign Ministry advised Mexican nationals requiring assistance or consular protection to contact the embassy’s emergency numbers or its official social media accounts.
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