Burkina Faso Gives France 7 Days to Close Embassy After Severing Ties
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Jun 2026 20:32
Burkina Faso has given France one week to close its embassy in Ouagadougou following the severance of diplomatic relations over what the country called French attempts to "dominate and subjugate" it.
Burkina Faso's authorities have given France one week to close its embassy in Ouagadougou following the severance of diplomatic relations, with the deadline set for July 3, according to a report by France's Le Monde newspaper citing unnamed sources.
Since the French ambassador's departure in January 2023, his duties had been performed by a charge d'affaires, with approximately 20 mission staff continuing to work at a minimal level, the report said. The closure order marks a significant escalation in the deteriorating relations between the two countries.
French sources told Le Monde that Ouagadougou's decision was linked to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament on June 18, which contained allegations of suppression of civil activity and fundamental freedoms in Burkina Faso. The text was authored by French EU lawmaker Christophe Gomart.
Burkina Faso cites French 'domination' in severance decision
Following the vote, the EU ambassador to Burkina Faso was summoned to the African country's foreign ministry and informed of its rejection of the resolution.
Several meetings between Burkinabe authorities and EU Special Envoy for the Sahel Joao Cravinho were also canceled.
On June 26, Burkina Faso announced the severance of diplomatic relations with France in response to Paris' attempts to "dominate and subjugate the country to its will." The French Foreign Ministry later said Paris was considering options for retaliatory measures.
Context: Rising tensions between Burkina Faso and former colonial power
The severance of diplomatic relations reflects broader tensions between Burkina Faso and its former colonial power, which have grown since the country's military takeover in 2022.
Burkina Faso has increasingly turned away from France and toward Russia for security and economic cooperation.
The move follows a pattern of deteriorating relations between France and several West African nations, including Mali and Niger, where military governments have expelled French forces and sought new partnerships with Russia. The closure of the French embassy represents a significant symbolic and practical break in relations between the two countries.
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