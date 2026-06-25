European Nations Pledge Earthquake Aid to Venezuela
Italy will seek activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as several European governments offer assistance and express solidarity with Venezuela following the earthquakes.
Venezuela earthquakes, European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Portugal, humanitarian assistance, emergency response
European governments announced humanitarian assistance and messages of solidarity with Venezuela after the two powerful earthquakes. Photo: EFE
June 25, 2026 Hour: 5:22 am
Italy will seek activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as several European governments offer support following the earthquakes.
Several European governments have offered assistance to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck parts of the country on Wednesday. Italy announced it will request the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to coordinate and finance emergency assistance, while Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium also expressed solidarity and pledged support.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome is closely monitoring the situation as Venezuelan authorities continue assessing the damage and casualties caused by the earthquakes.
“I am closely following the evolution of the situation following the violent earthquake that struck #Venezuela. I express my solidarity to the Interim President @delcyrodriguezv and #Italy‘s closeness to the Venezuelan people at this very difficult time.,” Tajani wrote on X, extending his condolences to the families of the confirmed victims.
He said Italy is prepared to assist Venezuela and will ask “the EU to activate the civil protection mechanism to coordinate and fund emergency interventions..”
Speaking later in a television interview, Tajani added: “Everything necessary will be done to help the Venezuelan population, which includes a very large Italian community, one of the largest in the world. There are many Italian-Venezuelans, and we are also ready to assist our compatriots.”
EU emergency response
Belgium also confirmed its readiness to provide assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said the country remains prepared to support Venezuela after the earthquakes, which by the early hours of Thursday had left a preliminary toll of 32 dead and more than 700 injured.
“The images coming out of Venezuela are heartbreaking,” Prévot said on social media. “My thoughts are with the Venezuelan people, and with everyone waiting for news of a loved one.”
“Should the European Civil Protection Mechanism be activated, Belgium stands ready to help,” he said, adding that Belgium’s crisis center has been mobilized and that its embassy in Bogotá, which also covers Venezuela, is prepared to assist Belgian nationals if necessary.
The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated more than 600 times since its creation in 2001. It pools the emergency response capacities of EU member states and nine participating countries, allowing coordinated deployments both within Europe and internationally.
Solidarity from France, Portugal and Spain
French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed support for Venezuela following the earthquakes.
“Thoughts and support for the Venezuelan people following the earthquake that struck the country. I extend all my solidarity to the victims, their loved ones, and those mobilized on the ground,” Macron said on social media.
France’s Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad, Éléonore Caroit, echoed that message.
“Our full solidarity with the Venezuelan people after the violent earthquakes that struck the country. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all the rescue teams mobilized,” she said.
Portugal’s presidency said President António José Seguro is following developments “with concern” and has sent a message of “solidarity and hope” to the Venezuelan people, Portuguese citizens living in Venezuela and the country’s authorities.
Spain also offered assistance during a telephone conversation between Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil. Albares offered support through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Military Emergency Unit (UME).
According to Spain’s Foreign Ministry, the two ministers agreed to speak again during the Spanish delegation’s stopover in the Dominican Republic to finalize the proposed assistance.
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