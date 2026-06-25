Venezuela Deploys Emergency Rescue Teams After Earthquake, 20 Aftershocks Recorded
The physical devastation of this historic seismic doublet has severely impacted seven federal entities, including the Capital District, Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda, La Guaira, Yaracuy and Trujillo. Photo: EFE.
June 24, 2026 Hour: 10:01 pm
Venezuela’s emergency forces deployed massive rescue operations in Caracas and six states this Wednesday, responding to severe structural collapses caused by a devastating 7.5 magnitude seismic doublet.
Immediately following the severe tectonic movements at 6:05 P.M. local time, thousands of specialized first responders, including firefighters, civil defense officials, state police, and community volunteer brigades, mobilized to the most affected sectors of the country’s capital.
The emergency response teams focused their initial efforts on locating and retrieving citizens trapped under the rubble of collapsed physical structures in various parishes of Caracas.
To coordinate these complex operations, the Mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, established an emergency tactical command post in the disaster zones to oversee the deployment of resources and medical personnel.
Meanwhile, the sectorial Vice President for Citizen Security and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, made an urgent public appeal on state television, instructing the population to remain in open outdoor areas and avoid returning to high-rise residential or commercial buildings.
“People must understand that they cannot remain inside their homes or offices at this moment; they must not expose themselves to further risk“, Diosdado Cabello declared, explaining that municipal and national security agencies remain fully active across the entire national territory to evaluate structurally compromised houses and public infrastructure.
Severe Damage and Rescues
The physical devastation of this historic seismic doublet has severely impacted seven federal entities, including the Capital District, Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda, La Guaira, Yaracuy and Trujillo. In the eastern Caracas municipality of Chacao, Mayor Gustavo Duque confirmed that fatalities have occurred due to the complete collapse of at least two major building structures.
Duque confirmed that rescue teams successfully saved 16 citizens from the rubble in his jurisdiction. More than 150 municipal security officials, working in close coordination with national civil protection experts, are conducting manual debris removal and using specialized search equipment to locate missing persons.
According to technical reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the incident was a rare seismic sequence in which an initial 7.2 magnitude tremor acted as a direct precursor to the massive 7.5 magnitude main shockwave that shook the coast of Venezuela.
This powerful release of tectonic energy has caused widespread alarm, prompting solidarity among local neighbors who are actively assisting emergency crews to clear blocked avenues and facilitate the transit of medical vehicles.
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