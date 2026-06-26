Mexico Sends Aid and Rescue Teams to Venezuela
Mexico has deployed rescue personnel, medical teams and humanitarian supplies to assist Venezuela as search and relief operations continue after the earthquakes.
Mexican rescue teams and humanitarian aid depart for Venezuela to support emergency operations after the earthquakes. Photo: @SRE_mx
Telesur
June 26, 2026 Hour: 4:15 am
Mexico deployed rescue personnel, medical teams and humanitarian supplies after the earthquakes that have left 235 people dead and 4,300 injured.
Mexico on Thursday dispatched two military aircraft carrying humanitarian aid and rescue personnel to Venezuela after the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck the Caribbean nation on Wednesday, leaving at least 235 people dead and 4,300 injured, according to Venezuelan authorities.
In a joint statement, Mexico’s Ministries of National Defense and Foreign Affairs said the mission was ordered by President Claudia Sheinbaum as a gesture of solidarity with Venezuela. The aircraft departed from the Santa Lucía Military Air Base in the State of Mexico on Thursday afternoon.
The deployment includes 261 personnel from the Mexican Army, Air Force and National Guard, including doctors, nurses, stretcher-bearers and search-and-rescue specialists assigned to support emergency operations.
The mission also includes 18 canine search-and-rescue teams trained to locate people trapped beneath collapsed structures. The aircraft transported 4.4 metric tons of rescue tools, materials and equipment, along with 2.7 metric tons of medical supplies.
Mexican authorities said a Mexican Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft is expected to depart in the coming hours carrying an additional eight metric tons of medicine and four metric tons of equipment and materials for rescue operations.
The Mexican government expressed its condolences for the loss of life and material damage caused by the earthquakes and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
Earlier on Thursday, President Sheinbaum announced during her daily morning press conference that Mexico would send rescue teams and military medical personnel to assist Venezuela following the twin earthquakes.
More than 24 hours after the disaster, Venezuelan authorities reported 235 deaths and 4,300 injuries as search operations continued, particularly in Caracas and the neighboring state of La Guaira.
Authorities have also reported 2,927 affected families, 157 missing people, 200 people trapped, damage to 250 buildings and eight hospitals, some of which have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, thousands of Venezuelans have joined voluntary rescue efforts while community groups continue collecting relief supplies and delivering donations to affected areas in Caracas and La Guaira.
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