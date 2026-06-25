Venezuela Records Strongest Aftershock Since Quakes
Telesur English
Venezuela recorded its strongest aftershock since Wednesday’s earthquakes as emergency teams continued rescue efforts and damage assessments in La Guaira.
Venezuela earthquake, aftershocks, Funvisis, La Guaira, Naiguatá, 4.5 magnitude, rescue operations, Civil Protection, emergency response.
Emergency teams continue rescue operations in Venezuela after a 4.5-magnitude aftershock struck near Naiguatá early Thursday. Photo: EFE
June 25, 2026 Hour: 4:52 am
A 4.5-magnitude tremor struck near Naiguatá as rescue operations continued in areas affected by Wednesday’s earthquakes.
A series of aftershocks continued to shake Venezuela early Thursday, with the strongest so far measuring magnitude 4.5, according to the Venezuelan Seismological Research Foundation (Funvisis), as emergency crews pressed ahead with rescue operations in areas devastated by Wednesday’s earthquakes.
Funvisis reported that the earthquake struck at 1:48 a.m. local time. The epicenter was located approximately six kilometers west of Naiguatá, in La Guaira state, at a depth of 7.5 kilometers.
The proximity of the epicenter to one of the regions hardest hit by Wednesday’s seismic activity has kept residents and emergency responders on alert as search-and-rescue operations continue.
Authorities also reported several lower-magnitude aftershocks throughout the night, prompting rescue teams to strengthen safety measures while clearing debris in the search for possible survivors.
Firefighters, Civil Protection personnel and the Bolivarian National Armed Force remain deployed across the worst-affected areas, particularly in La Guaira, where emergency operations continue.
Venezuelan authorities said the state has mobilized all available resources to assist those affected and coordinate rescue efforts.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez called for unity across all sectors of the country to confront the emergency, stressing that the immediate priority is to save lives and provide comprehensive assistance to injured people and affected families.
Funvisis urged residents to remain calm and follow official recommendations amid the possibility of additional aftershocks.
Civil protection authorities continue assessing structural damage to buildings while preparing temporary shelters for families who lost their homes.
As rescue operations continue, Venezuela is also preparing to receive international assistance to support the response to the disaster.
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