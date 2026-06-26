Chile Sends First Elite Earthquake Rescue Brigade to Assist Venezuela
Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado emphasized that Santiago is reciprocating the international solidarity it has received during past emergencies. Photo: EFE.
Telesur
June 25, 2026 Hour: 8:42 pm
Chile dispatched an elite brigade of 37 rescue specialists to Venezuela this Thursday to search for survivors of Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes that caused 188 deaths and injured 1,520 people.
The Government of Chile dispatched on June 25 a highly trained team of 37 seismic rescue professionals to Caracas on a military aircraft operated by the Chilean Air Force (FACh). These specialists possess extensive field experience in international disaster zones, having previously operated after major geological disasters in Haiti, Ecuador and their home territory.
Chilean authorities announced that an additional group of ten rescue experts will travel to Venezuela in the coming days to reinforce these critical operations.
This decision to provide immediate humanitarian aid stems from its own history as one of the most seismically active nations on the planet. Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna stated that the nation is putting its advanced structural rescue expertise at the disposal of the Venezuelan people.
Text reads: “I have just spoken on the phone with the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, to convey Chile’s solidarity at the difficult times facing the Venezuelan people. We are managing the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid and deployment of rescue teams to address the earthquake emergency.”
The Chilean rescue contingent travels with complete logistical self-sufficiency, enabling them to operate independently on the ground for ten days without placing additional burdens on local resources. Brigade member Christian Vera confirmed that their cargo includes drinking water, food supplies, emergency camp structures and heavy tools for concrete penetration.
The main objective of the Chilean team is to locate and extract survivors trapped inside the 250 collapsed buildings in Caracas and nearby states. These efforts are crucial as the official casualty toll from Wednesday’s magnitude 7.5 and 7.2 earthquakes stands at 188 deceased, 1,520 injured and 157 people missing.
Text reads: “In the midst of the emergency caused by the strong earthquake that affected Venezuela, the Government of Chile announced the sending of specialized brigades to collaborate in support and response efforts. The two-year Interior Minister, Claudio Alvarado, stressed that Chile knows closely the impact of natural disasters and the importance of international cooperation: “We are a seismic country, we have had many emergencies and we have received, on multiple occasions, solidarity aid from abroad; now is the time to repay that help...“
Diplomatic Relations Resume
This urgent deployment followed a direct telephone conversation on Thursday morning between Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Kast expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan population and detailed the immediate shipment of emergency resources.
This high-level communication represents the first direct contact between the leaders of both nations since Caracas severed bilateral diplomatic ties following the 2024 elections. Foreign Minister Pérez Mackenna noted that preliminary discussions to restore consular services between Santiago and Caracas are advancing favorably.
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