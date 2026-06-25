Italy Confirms Release of Three Flotilla Activists Held in Libya
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Jun 2026 12:15
Italy’s foreign minister says two Italians and a Uruguayan who also holds Italian citizenship, detained in Libya for about a month, have been released.
Two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners detained in Libya have been released after spending about a month in custody, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
Israeli occupation forces last month abducted hundreds of activists on board dozens of ships in international waters to halt Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers trying to bring aid supplies to the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.
In a post on social media platform X, Tajani said the two Italians had been handed over to Italy's consul in Benghazi, along with a Uruguayan national who also holds Italian citizenship.
In a press release, released on June 11, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) expressed serious diplomatic and legal concerns after reports indicated that the detention of 10 humanitarian volunteers from the Global Sumud Land Convoy in Benghazi has been extended by an additional 30 days.
The volunteers were being held by the Eastern Internal Security Agency (ISA), a major security force operating under the de facto control of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) in eastern Libya.
Separate group of flotilla activists held in Libya
The volunteers held in Libya were part of a separate group of flotilla activists who tried to reach the Palestinian enclave by land.
According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, the activists had staged a hunger strike in protest of their detention and alleged mistreatment.
Tajani said they were due to return to Italy on Wednesday.
Previous interception in international waters
The developments come weeks after Israeli forces hijacked earlier flotilla vessels in international waters near Crete, where activists said participants were detained and boats intercepted while en route to Gaza.
The earlier incident involved ships carrying 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish nationals. According to the organizers, 175 activists were abducted after more than 20 vessels were hijacked in international waters while en route to Gaza.
Organizers say the initiative is part of ongoing global efforts to challenge the blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007, which they say has worsened significantly since the escalation of the Israeli war in October 2023.
International and UN agencies continue to warn of severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, citing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies, alongside extensive destruction of infrastructure, health facilities, and shelters.
No comments:
Post a Comment