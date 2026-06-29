South Africa's Western Cape Appeals for Calm Ahead of Nationwide Anti-immigrant Protests
Source: Xinhua Editor: huaxia2026-06-29 20:50:00
CAPE TOWN, June 29 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday appealed for calm and urged adherence to the rule of law ahead of planned nationwide protests against undocumented foreign nationals.
As anti-immigrant groups have set an unofficial June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country voluntarily, some demonstrations have turned violent, particularly in informal settlement communities, where door-to-door raids have reportedly targeted all foreign nationals regardless of their immigration status.
In a statement released on Monday, Winde said that anyone acting outside the law must be arrested and prosecuted.
"We fully respect every resident's constitutional right to protest. However, this right must always be exercised peacefully and within the bounds of the law. I call on all residents to reject violence in all its forms. There is no justification for violence under any circumstances," said Winde.
"We have already seen tensions escalate. The Western Cape Government has responded decisively by enhancing inter-agency coordination and implementing contingency plans to help prevent any further social unrest. We remain committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of all residents while upholding the rule of law," he added.
Winde also called on undocumented foreign nationals to regularize their immigration status in the country.
Thousands of African immigrants from Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana and Zimbabwe have left their residences to seek safety elsewhere and government-assisted repatriation to their home countries.
Most recently, the Ugandan government has announced it would repatriate its nationals from South Africa, after 746 citizens expressed their intention to return home due to security and safety concerns.
On Sunday morning, many Zimbabwean nationals, who had camped outside the Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town for several days, were transferred to a Department of Home Affairs Repatriation Center in Epping for processing.
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