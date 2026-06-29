China Expands Support For Venezuela And Announces 100 Million Yuan In Assistance
Photo: AFP
June 29, 2026 Hour: 10:11 am
Beijing provides satellite images and Chinese companies in Venezuela supply machinery and medical equipment.
On Monday, China announced a new round of emergency assistance to Venezuela after two earthquakes with magnitudes above 7 struck the country. The information was confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press conference, in response to a question from teleSUR.
According to the spokesperson, “the Chinese government has decided to provide Venezuela with an additional 100 million yuan worth of emergency supplies for earthquake relief and reconstruction,” as a complement to the financial assistance previously provided to the country.
The resources will be used for rescue operations and reconstruction efforts after the disaster, equivalent to around 70 million Brazilian reais. Guo Jiakun also stated that “these supplies will be delivered to Venezuela as soon as possible.”
In addition to sending material assistance, China said it has also provided satellite images of the affected areas, with the aim of supporting disaster response efforts and facilitating rescue operations.
The spokesperson added that Chinese-funded companies and Chinese communities in Venezuela “have voluntarily provided construction machinery and urgently needed medical supplies for rescue efforts,” as well as forming search and rescue teams.
Xi Jinping’s message to Delcy Rodriguez
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that “China is closely following updates on the earthquake disaster in Venezuela. President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez.”
In the message, Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the earthquake victims and solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people. According to the text released, the Chinese president stated:
“Upon learning that the strong earthquakes caused heavy casualties and major material losses, I express, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, deep sorrow for the victims and sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the injured.”
He added that China “is willing to provide assistance to Venezuela for disaster relief and reconstruction,” and expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome the crisis:
“Under the leadership of the Venezuelan government, the Venezuelan people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.”
TeleSUR has been seeking daily responses from the Chinese government on assistance to Venezuela.
Since the first day after the earthquakes that struck Venezuela, China has expressed condolences to the Venezuelan government and people, while closely following the situation and reiterating its willingness to provide humanitarian support.
During a press conference on Thursday, in response to a question from teleSUR, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated: “The Chinese side has taken note of reports on the earthquake in Venezuela”
The spokesperson highlighted that China was monitoring the situation. He added:“and expresses its sincere condolences to the Venezuelan government and the affected people.”
According to him, China expressed condolences to the victims and those impacted by the disaster. Guo Jiakun also stated: “It is believed that, under the leadership of the Venezuelan government, the Venezuelan people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes as soon as possible.”
The spokesperson expressed confidence in the country’s recovery. He added: “The Chinese side is willing to provide assistance within its capabilities, in an appropriate manner, according to Venezuela’s needs.” He reiterated Beijing’s willingness to offer support based on the needs presented by Caracas.
On Friday, also in response to teleSUR, Guo Jiakun reinforced China’s position: “Following the earthquakes, which caused a large number of casualties and significant economic losses in Venezuela, the Chinese government expressed its condolences to the Venezuelan government and people.”
The spokesperson highlighted the condolences offered in response to the victims and the damage caused. He continued: “A gesture that was appreciated by the Venezuelan authorities.”
According to him, the Chinese gesture was recognized by the Venezuelan government. Guo Jiakun further stated: “The government of China and the Red Cross Society of China will each provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”
He confirmed the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance. And concluded: “In addition, it is willing to provide additional support according to the scale of the disaster.” The spokesperson emphasized that China can expand its support as the emergency response develops. China’s statements reinforce its commitment to humanitarian assistance and cooperation with Venezuela after the earthquakes.
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