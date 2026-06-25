The Death Toll From Earthquakes in Venezuela Rises to 164
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the death toll from the June 24 earthquakes reached 164, with 971 injured, and announced an initial US$200 million reconstruction fund.
Venezuela earthquakes, Delcy Rodríguez, death toll, injured, reconstruction fund, aftershocks, La Guaira, Distrito Capital, Miranda
Telesur
June 25, 2026 Hour: 6:35 am
The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that the death toll from the two earthquakes that shook the South American country on Wednesday, June 24, has risen to 164, with 971 injured.
Rescue operations continued across Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes struck the country a day earlier, leaving at least 164 people dead and 971 injured, according to Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who also announced emergency recovery measures and international assistance for affected communities.
In a telephone address broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the acting president announced the creation of an initial US$200 million reconstruction fund, the deployment of additional rescue teams, and financial assistance for families and workers affected by the disaster.
The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, with the states of La Guaira, Distrito Capital and Miranda sustaining the most severe damage. The acting president said 101 aftershocks had occurred between the two main earthquakes.
La Guaira has been declared a natural disaster zone because of the number of collapsed buildings requiring search and rescue operations. Efforts are also focused on Greater Caracas, where 10 buildings collapsed during the earthquakes.
“We are transferring rescuers from other states of the country so that we can concentrate our efforts, first in La Guaira state and also in Greater Caracas,” the acting president said.
She also appealed to the private sector to support emergency operations by making heavy construction equipment available to remove debris and help rescuers reach people still trapped beneath collapsed structures.
“I wanted to address the country to request the support of the private sector so that yellow machinery can be rented for the rescue operations,” she said.
According to the acting president, business and commercial chambers have already begun coordinating with authorities to accelerate rescue efforts during daylight hours.
The acting president also said she had spoken with several heads of state and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Venezuela to request specialized rescue assistance.
“I have also spoken with many heads of state and with the coordinator of the United Nations System in Venezuela, who are already sending specialized rescuers certified by the UN System. They are already on their way to our country to support these operations,” she said.
To support recovery, the acting president announced an initial US$200 million reconstruction fund using resources available through the International Monetary Fund. The financing will be used to rebuild infrastructure and hospitals, as well as construct housing for families who lost their homes.
She also instructed the vice president for the economy and the finance minister to establish an emergency fund to provide immediate assistance to victims of the disaster.
In addition, the acting president announced special credit lines through public and private banks for people whose businesses or factories were affected, along with financial assistance through the Patria System for workers who lost their jobs.
The acting president concluded by calling for a nationwide ecumenical prayer at 7:00 p.m. for people still trapped beneath collapsed buildings and urged residents whose homes remain structurally safe to remain indoors so rescue teams can continue their work.
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