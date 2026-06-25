Yemen: Israeli Activities in Somaliland Threaten Regional Stability
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: News Websites
24 Jun 2026 23:06
Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister has warned that "Israeli activities" in Somaliland threaten Somalia's unity and the stability of the Horn of Africa, accusing the leadership of transforming cities and ports into platforms for Israeli interests.
Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras has warned that "Israeli activities" in Somaliland pose a threat to Somalia's unity and the stability of the Horn of Africa, accusing the leadership of Somaliland of seeking to transform cities and ports into platforms serving Israeli interests at the expense of the Somali people.
In a statement to Yemen's Saba news agency, Abu Ras said that Yemeni authorities are closely monitoring "Zionist activities" linked to the president of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), accusing him of seeking to turn Hargeisa, Berbera and other areas into platforms serving Israeli interests at the expense of the Somali people.
He added that the greatest harm from these moves is to the Somali people, and that "Israel's" objectives are to undermine Somalia's unity and sovereignty and transform its territory into an arena for regional and international competition and conflict, with negative consequences for the security and stability of the entire Horn of Africa.
Yemen warns against regional destabilization
The Yemeni official emphasized the need to prevent what he described as "conspiracies," arguing that the sole beneficiary is "Israel," which seeks to entrench its presence in the Horn of Africa.
He considered that any Israeli presence in the region threatens not only Somalia but also extends to regional national security, warning of the possibility of the region sliding into wider conflicts.
Abu Ras called on Somali parties to remain vigilant and not be drawn into what he called "misleading promises," and urged regional countries to read the dimensions of Israeli moves and their potential implications for security and stability.
Yemen's position on Horn of Africa developments
The Yemeni official affirmed that his country is closely following developments in the Horn of Africa and reiterated Yemen's readiness to cooperate with regional countries in a manner that serves regional stability and security.
The warning comes amid reports of growing Israeli involvement in the Horn of Africa, including reports of Israeli military and intelligence activities in Somaliland.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been recognized internationally. The region's strategic location on the Gulf of Aden makes it of significant geopolitical interest.
No comments:
Post a Comment