IRGC Says it Struck US Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in Joint Operation
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen net
Iran’s IRGC says it carried out joint missile and drone strikes on US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, warning of a harsher response to any future attacks.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in the early hours of Sunday that its naval forces and Aerospace Force carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting eight major US military facilities.
In a statement, the IRGC said the operation took place between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. local time and involved coordinated strikes against multiple strategic sites across the region.
The IRGC said the strikes hit Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in the port of Salman, claiming the targets were destroyed.
The group said the operation was a direct response to recent US attacks, which it said targeted Iranian coastal facilities.
Escalation over Gulf security, Strait of Hormuz
The IRGC accused the United States of violating previous understandings and said Washington had carried out strikes on five Iranian coastal sites under the pretext of responding to maritime incidents involving the Strait of Hormuz.
It stressed that responsibility for organizing navigation in the strait falls under Iranian jurisdiction, according to what it described as the Islamabad memorandum.
The statement warned that any future attacks by the United States, regardless of justification or scale, would be met with a “much harsher” response.
It also said any breach of ceasefire arrangements would be considered a violation of the first clause of the Islamabad memorandum, adding that such violations would trigger a full halt of existing commitments.
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