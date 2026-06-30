Ebola in the DRC: At Least 300 Positive Cases Unaccounted For
By Ali Bamba with AP
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), health authorities have lost contact with nearly 300 patients who tested positive for Ebola. According to Africa CDC, ongoing conflict, population displacement, and a lack of resources are making it difficult to locate infected individuals and contain the outbreak.
In Burundi, health authorities and civil society organizations are raising the alarm over the growing use of drugs, particularly among young people. To combat the problem, rehabilitation centers are stepping up prevention efforts and providing greater support for people struggling with addiction. Report by Francine Sina-Rinzi from Bujumbura.
One year after the peace agreement signed in Washington between the DRC and Rwanda, the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remains fragile. Despite commitments to de-escalation, violence continues between the Congolese army and several armed groups. On the ground, lasting stability and peace remain elusive.
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