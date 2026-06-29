CAF Launches $200 Million Multi‑Donor Fund for Venezuela’s Post‑Earthquake Recovery
June 29, 2026 Hour: 4:26 am
The Andean Development Corporation–Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) announced on Sunday the creation of a multi‑donor fund of up to 200 million dollars to support the recovery and reconstruction of Venezuela after the June 24 earthquakes, which left 1,450 dead, 3,150 injured, and 12,721 families affected according to the latest official toll.
The fund will operate through a flexible and transparent framework to channel contributions in dollars and euros from governments, multilateral organizations, private companies, and foundations, with CAF approving a non‑reimbursable seed contribution of one million dollars and committing to waive all administration and implementation fees to guarantee full support to the affected population.
CAF will assume fiduciary administration and donor due diligence under strict international anti‑money laundering protocols, issuing financial reports and coordinating external audits.
The fund’s intervention is structured in three phases: the first will finance search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, essential supplies, and first‑responder support; the second will rehabilitate critical infrastructure in water, sanitation, electricity, health, education, and connectivity; and the third will focus on reconstruction of devastated areas, reactivation of local livelihoods, and risk mitigation against future seismic events.
The damaged infrastructure includes 38 hospitals, 44 shopping centers, and 1,645 other structures. Due to the severity of injuries, 527 people were transferred from La Guaira state—the hardest hit by the quakes—to public and private hospitals in Caracas.
Ground assistance efforts involve 2,624 international rescuers operating with 137 search dogs, 49 vehicles, and 84.8 tons of equipment, medicines, and surgical supplies. An additional 7,876 civilian volunteers have registered at the Poliedro de Caracas to participate in rescue and debris removal in the affected localities of La Guaira.
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