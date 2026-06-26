Switzerland Joins Global Earthquake Relief in Venezuela
Switzerland has joined the expanding international response as rescue teams continue searching for more than 200 people reported trapped beneath collapsed buildings.
International rescue teams continue operations after the earthquakes in Venezuela.
Telesur
June 26, 2026 Hour: 4:56 am
Swiss aid strengthens an expanding international response as rescue teams continue searching for survivors.
Switzerland has joined the growing international relief effort following the earthquakes in Venezuela, reinforcing rescue operations as emergency teams continue working to reach survivors.
The country joins an international response that already includes teams deployed or on their way from the United States, Spain, France, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Qatar.
Rescue crews remain in a race against time, with more than 200 people still reported trapped beneath the rubble.
According to the latest official figures, the earthquakes have claimed 235 lives and injured more than 4,300 people.
The arrival of additional international teams is expected to strengthen ongoing search-and-rescue efforts in the affected areas.
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