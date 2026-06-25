Niger Formally Begins ICC Withdrawal in Sahel Sovereignty Push
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: BBC
24 Jun 2026 09:11
Niger's move marks another step by Sahel states to reject Western-led institutions and pursue their own justice mechanisms.
Niger has formally submitted its request to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, turning a joint political decision by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso into a legal step in the Sahel bloc's wider push to reclaim sovereignty from Western-dominated institutions.
The Hague-based court said it received Niger's "instrument of withdrawal" on June 18. Under the Rome Statute, the move takes effect one year after notification, placing Niger's official exit date on June 18, 2027.
Until then, the ICC said Niger remains bound by its obligations under the court's founding treaty.
A rejection of selective justice
For Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, the move reflects a broader rejection of a selective and politicized international justice system.
The three Sahel states announced in September 2025 that they would no longer recognize the ICC's authority, accusing the court of acting as an "instrument of neo-colonialist repression."
Their position is rooted in the view that the ICC has disproportionately targeted African and Global South states, while major powers and their allies continue to operate outside the court's jurisdiction or avoid accountability.
Several powerful states, including the United States, Russia, and China, in addition to the Israeli entity, are not members of the ICC, even as the court claims to represent international justice.
Sahel states seek local justice mechanisms
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have said their withdrawal from the ICC does not mean rejecting justice itself. Rather, they argue that justice must be rooted in national and regional realities, not imposed through institutions they view as shaped by foreign interests.
The three states said they intended to create "indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice," presenting this approach as better suited to the Sahel's political, security, and social conditions.
For the Confederation of Sahel States, the issue is not whether crimes should be addressed, but who has the legitimate authority to address them.
Part of a wider break with Western control
Niger's formal notice comes as the Sahel bloc deepens its break with Western-backed political and security structures.
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have already withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States, accusing the bloc of serving foreign agendas and imposing pressure on governments that chose an independent political path.
The three states have since moved forward with the Confederation of Sahel States, a framework aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, security coordination, and political independence.
Their leaderships have presented these decisions as part of a wider struggle to end external tutelage, particularly from France and Western institutions that long shaped the political and economic direction of the former French colonies.
Security campaigns and foreign pressure
The withdrawal also comes as the three Sahel states continue military campaigns against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
Rights organizations have warned that leaving the ICC could weaken accountability in a region marked by armed violence and accusations of abuses. However, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso argue that foreign legal mechanisms have often been used selectively, especially against states attempting to pursue independent security policies.
From the Sahel bloc's perspective, the ICC has become another channel through which external powers pressure governments that reject Western alignment.
A sovereignty milestone for the AES
Although Mali and Burkina Faso joined Niger in announcing the decision to leave the ICC, the court's latest statement referred only to Niger's formal notification.
Niger is now on course to become the third country to leave the ICC, after Burundi and the Philippines.
For the Sahel states, the move is not merely a legal withdrawal from a court. It is part of a broader sovereignist project aimed at replacing Western-led oversight with regional institutions they say better reflect the priorities, struggles, and realities of the Sahel.
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