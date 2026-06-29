Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez Inspects Rescue Operations in La Guaira
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez (R), June 28, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.
June 29, 2026 Hour: 7:51 am
More than 1,000 specialists continue search and rescue efforts following June 24 earthquakes.
On Sunday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez toured the facilities of Luis Garcia Carneiro Stadium in La Guaira state, which is currently serving as the operations base for international rescue teams.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Coordinates Reconstruction Plans in Venezuela
The venue is hosting nearly 27 search, rescue and medical assistance teams made up of more than 1,000 specialists from countries including France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the United States and Colombia, among others. Politics
Rescue operations in La Guaira also include 164 search-and-rescue dogs that have traveled from various parts of the world and have become a symbol of hope after helping locate multiple survivors trapped beneath the rubble.
Earlier, Rodriguez announced the creation of a Presidential Commission to assess the habitability of homes and general infrastructure, as well as the establishment of a “High Command” to create temporary camps and assist those who have lost their homes.
“We have also begun planning projects that will allow us to build new homes in a very short period of time. We have managed to reconnect much of La Guaira state to the National Electric System,” she said.
“We are restoring most of the road network and gradually reestablishing water distribution. We continue our search efforts and will not rest until we have found everyone who can be rescued. Hope for all Venezuelans!” the Acting President emphasized.
During her visit to La Guaira state, Rodriguez met with Gianluca Rampolla, the United Nations resident coordinator in Venezuela, who briefed her on the deployment of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the operation of the cell responsible for monitoring the support units.
She also met with Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, who reaffirmed the full commitment of his government and the Colombian people to the humanitarian assistance efforts.
The Venezuelan acting president reaffirmed that search and rescue operations will continue for as long as necessary and thanked the volunteers and specialists for their work. The two earthquakes that struck on June 24 have left 1,450 people dead, 3,150 injured and 12,721 families displaced, according to the latest official toll.
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