Venezuelan Massive Popular Solidarity Following Earthquakes, Over 30,000 Rescuers Deployed
While maintaining the work of collection centers throughout the national territory, Jorge Rodriguez asked citizens to avoid moving to La Guaira on their own so as not to congest the spaces and allow meticulous search work. Photo: EFE.
June 27, 2026 Hour: 5:45 pm
Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez calls for national unity, urging citizens to follow official channels and support structured humanitarian efforts.
National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez this Saturday commended the solidarity of the Venezuelan people following the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck the nation on June 24.
The head of the Assembly offered a comprehensive balance of the situation, emphasizing the deep humanitarian aid and mutual support emerging among citizens during this crisis. He noted that the population has shown outstanding resilience, compassion and active cooperation.
However, Rodriguez lamented that minor, malicious sectors have tried to spread fake news to cause panic. Specifically, he debunked recent rumors regarding alleged structural damage to the critical Caracas-La Guaira viaduct. Technical specialists inspect this infrastructure every 12 hours, confirming it remains in perfect condition. News
Consequently, Rodriguez urged citizens to maintain calm and national unity, emphasizing the importance of consulting only official statements released by the Bolivarian Government. Rodriguez emphasized that disinformation hurts relief operations.
To prevent traffic and logistical congestion, he asked volunteers not to travel independently to La Guaira state. This measure ensures that professional search and rescue operations can continue working against the clock without external interference.
Unified Relief Logistics
Instead of independent travel, authorities established organized channels for those wishing to help. Volunteers must register systematically at the Poliedro of Caracas. Furthermore, citizens should deliver all donations of food and essential supplies to designated collection points. This centralized strategy prevents logistical bottlenecks and specifically protects the critical cold chain of perishable goods, ensuring resources reach survivors in optimal condition.
The state has deployed a robust humanitarian network to address the emergency. Currently, over 30,000 national specialized personnel are active on the ground. This domestic deployment is reinforced by international solidarity, with 21 international delegations providing 2,242 expert rescuers and technical assistance. These combined forces are working continuously in the most affected areas to locate survivors and clear debris.
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