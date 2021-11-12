Egyptian Government Will Not Relocate Public Service Offices to New Capital at This Time: Statement
Ahram Online
Tuesday 9 Nov 2021
Egypt's Cabinet said on Tuesday that public service offices will not be relocated to the New Administrative Capital at this time.
In a statement, the Cabinet said that the transfer of state employees to the new capital will be implemented gradually, and that government offices that deal directly with the public will not be transferred to the new capital for the time being.
On Wednesday, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered the cabinet to start relocating public employees to the government district in the new capital for a six-month experimental phase starting December.
The Cabinet said all public services will witness "a quantum leap" by utilising modern technologies.
A wide range of services have been automated and provided via the Egypt digital platform, the statement said.
Construction on the 700-square-kilometre new capital, located 60km from Cairo in the area between the Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ain Sokhna roads, started in 2015 and is set to house 6.5 million people when completed.
The city boasts a government district with 10 ministerial complexes that will house 34 ministries, in addition to the headquarters of the cabinet and the House of Representatives.
The new capital will be connected to the Greater Cairo area via various transport network systems that include the country's first monorail train.
