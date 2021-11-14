Kenya Sees COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Improve amid Drop in New Cases
November 06, 2021
Kenya's Ministry of Health said Friday Covid-19 vaccine supply in the country has continued to improve as the number of confirmed new cases continues to decline across the country.
Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary said nearly nine million doses have been delivered, adding that the ministry expects the delivery of a further six million doses before the end of 2021.
Kagwe said Kenya now has sufficient doses to vaccinate most of the adult population and achieve a 10 million target by Christmas. Five vaccines including Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been approved by Kenya's medicines regulatory body for use.
Kagwe cautioned that the current reduction in confirmed new cases being witnessed should not deceive Kenyans that this pandemic is over. "It is not yet over and the reduced number of cases should not be a reason for anyone to disregard the COVID-19 vaccination exercise that the government is offering free of charge," he said.
According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 5.54 million vaccines had so far been administered across the country as of Thursday. Of these, 3.76 million people were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1.78 million. The East African nation is working toward vaccinating a targeted population of 27.25 million.
Kenya's total confirmed positive cases have reached 253,737 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2.73 million, according to the Ministry of Health. The cumulative fatalities still remain at 5,296 as no death was recorded in the past 24 hours.
