New Foreign Policy Eases Intervention, Boosts Diplomatic Caliber
November 12, 2021
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopia’s post- 2018 foreign policy, which gives priority to execute meticulous international engagement via competent and professional diplomats would have a pivotal role to ease the intensified foreign interference and address previous shortcomings, expert in the area claimed.
Speaking to theEthiopian Press Agency, (EPA)Diplomacy and Foreign Relations Lecturer at European Nations Universities Mehari Fesha (PhD) said the pre-reform diplomatic works which was largely carried out by incompetent personnel is highly attributed to the current foreign interference and sanction.
The scholar further stated that Ethiopia’s diplomacy has failed for the past twenty seven years as it has not been run properly using competent diplomats and ambassadors. “Interference has always come when things go against the West’s interest and they would like to impose sanctions as it is clearly witnessed in Ethiopia right now.”
“As vividly observed, there are gaps in due course of utilizing diplomacy. Besides, since terrorist TPLF had done erroneous diplomacy with the rest of the world when it was in power, the legitimate and democratically elected government of Ethiopia is now pretty challenged,” Mehari elaborated.
As to him, effective diplomacy has to be entertained in the long run to reverse the ill-informed approach of some global interest groups. If effective diplomacy is not immediately done, the nation may face various challenges.
Noting the essentiality of letting global powers to understand what is really going on in various parts of Ethiopia, the expert indicated that failure in effective communication makes the West consume a one side story or deliberately downplay the government’s narrative. Also, they could serve their own interest from the current conflict employing the terrorist TPLF as a Trojan horse.
“Diplomats assigned in Europe and the U.S. are expected to forge closer partnership with relevant stakeholders in the respective countries and inform Ethiopia’s objective reality. The diplomats should also recognize what type of political conspiracies TPLF confidants orchestrated in countries they are delegated, Mehari remarked.”
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
The Ethiopian Herald 12 November 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment