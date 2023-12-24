103 Journalists Killed by 'Israel' in Gaza Since October 7
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2023 22:59
On Sunday, three journalists were martyred by Israeli bombardments, mounting the total death toll of journalists killed by "Israel" to 103, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.
On Sunday, three journalists were martyred by Israeli bombardments, mounting the total death toll of journalists killed by "Israel" to 103, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.
Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu revealed that the journalists were all employees of Palestinian Al Rai Radio; Mohamed Younis al-Zaytouniyah, a sound engineer, Mohamed Abdel-Khaleq Al Af, a photojournalist, and Ahmed Jamal Al Madhoun, deputy director of the Radio and director of the Visual Media Department.
This comes a day after Palestinian journalist Mohammad Abu Houwaidi, who worked for al-Istiklal newspaper, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike as he was carrying out his duties in the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.
The Israeli occupation forces destroyed Friday the office of Palestine Today, an Arabic-speaking Palestinian TV channel, in Suhad Tower, in Gaza City. The attack also destroyed broadcast vehicles that belonged to the channel.
In this context, the Al Mayadeen Media Network issued a statement condemning this deliberate attack, and expressed its absolute solidarity with Palestine Today including "all its members, correspondents, and administrative team."
Al Mayadeen considered the attack as "evidence of the pathological Israeli sadism and hysteria as a result of its abject failure to confront the national Palestinian media in general, and the Resistance media in particular."
Moreover, in its message, Al Mayadeen noted that this aggression proves that Palestine Today TV possesses great competence in terms of "professionalism, patriotism, and strength in conveying reality and resisting the brutal war of aggression," stressing that what happened is "a new badge on the chest of this leading channel in all of Palestine."
In its statement, Al Mayadeen also called on the Arab and international media circles to launch a campaign of solidarity with Palestine Today TV and its journalists, and to "demonstrate the Israeli nature hostile to free media despite all the fraudulent global marketing campaigns."
No comments:
Post a Comment