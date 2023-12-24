US Warship in Red Sea Nearly Hits Gabon Tanker in 'Hysterical' Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2023 21:57
The head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation Muhammad Abdul Salam revealed that an American warship "hysterically" released fire during a Yemeni Armed Forces' exploratory mission in the Red Sea.
The head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation Muhammad Abdul Salam revealed that an American warship "hysterically" released fire during a Yemeni Armed Forces' exploratory mission in the Red Sea.
He clarified that "While a Yemeni Naval forces reconnaissance aircraft overpassed the Red Sea in an exploratory mission, the American warship hysterically fired using multiple weapons, an act that unveiled its confusion and concern."
He also added that one of the missiles fired by the battleship exploded near a Gabon-owned tanker sailing through the Red Sea from Russian ports.
Furthermore, Abdul Salam warned that "the Red Sea would be an active battlefield if Washington and its allies remained as imperious as they are now," adding that "countries that border the Red Sea must recognize the reality of the dangers that threaten their security," and affirming that "the US and its allies threaten international maritime navigation by militarizing the Red Sea."
Earlier this week, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement warned the United States of America against attacking Yemen, stressing that American battleships and vessels would become a target for Yemeni missiles in the event of any attack.
In a speech, the Yemeni Resistance leader Sayyed al-Houthi said, "If the United States is considering targeting Yemen, we will not stand idly by," adding that engaging in a direct war with the US and “Israel", instead of US proxies, is what they aspire for the most.
He stressed that “if America wants to fight Yemen’s stance in support of Palestine, then it would have to confront the entire Yemeni people,” adding that “if that is what America wants, then it will face a harsher situation than that it faced in Afghanistan and Vietnam.”
Sayyed al-Houthi warned Washington against launching any strikes because that would render it completely involved, stressing that Yemen has developed its capabilities on many levels.
Regarding the military US navigation in the Red Sea, he called it “illegal” and “a reckless and foolish aggression that only serves Israel,” stressing, however, that European countries that are complicit in the US move are risking their interests.
He stressed that the Yemeni Naval Forces’ only target in the Red Sea is Israeli ships and “Israel”-bound vessels because the Yemeni actions are never meant to undermine international navigation. Rather, the only target is to support the oppressed Palestinian people, he added.
On the US-led coalition in the Red Sea, Sayyed al-Houthi announced that its actual goal is not to protect international navigation; Rather, it only aims to implicate countries in protecting Israeli ships, in pursuit of militarizing the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab.
No comments:
Post a Comment