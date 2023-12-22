3,000 Israeli Soldiers Have Become Permanently Disabled: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Dec 2023 23:49
As of December 9, the number of IOF soldiers who have been injured since the start of the operation Al-Aqsa Flood has reached 5000.
Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 revealed on Friday that 3,000 Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) soldiers who sustained injuries as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza have been classified among those with "permanent disabilities in the army."
According to the news broadcaster, the number of IOF soldiers wounded since October 7 has reached 5,000 as of December 9.
The channel added that the Israeli Department for Rehabilitation reportedly receives 60 new wounded IOF soldiers daily from security and reserve forces, excluding regular army personnel.
Over 2,000 soldiers, classified as disabled and accommodated by the Israeli Ministry of Security, along with 1,000 from the regular forces, are currently being treated by the Israeli military.
The head of the Rehabilitation Department in the Israeli Ministry of Security Limor Luria disclosed that 58% of the wounded IOF soldiers suffered injuries in their hands and legs, including some undergoing amputations, while 12% suffered injuries to their internal organs such as the spleen and kidneys, in addition to injuries in the head and eyes.
These figures, acknowledged by Israeli media reports, come at a time when the Israeli leadership is attempting to conceal the true human losses within its forces amid ongoing confrontations with the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.
On a related note, Israeli activists commented on images of the Prime Minister with Israeli wounded, stating, "When you sent soldiers to Gaza, they had two legs, and today you take a photo with them with one leg."
Some injured servicemembers reportedly refused a visit from Netanyahu, Israeli news broadcaster Channel 13 reported.
