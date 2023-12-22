Gaza's Palestine Today TV HQ Bombed by IOF, Al Mayadeen Condemns Crime
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen Media Network denounces the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestine Today TV headquarters in the Gaza Strip and affirms its absolute solidarity with journalists.
The Israeli occupation forces, on Friday, destroyed the office of Palestine Today, an Arabic-speaking Palestinian TV channel, in Suhad Tower, in Gaza City. The attack also destroyed broadcast vehicles that belonged to the channel.
In this context, the Al Mayadeen Media Network issued a statement condemning this deliberate attack and expressed its absolute solidarity with Palestine Today including "all its members, correspondents, and administrative team."
Al Mayadeen considered the attack as "evidence of the pathological Israeli sadism and hysteria as a result of its abject failure to confront the national Palestinian media in general, and the Resistance media in particular."
Moreover, in its message, Al Mayadeen noted that this aggression proves that Palestine Today TV possesses great competence in terms of "professionalism, patriotism, and strength in conveying reality and Resisting the brutal war of aggression," stressing that what happened is "a new badge on the chest of this leading channel in all of Palestine."
In its statement, Al Mayadeen also called on the Arab and international media circles to launch a campaign of solidarity with Palestine Today TV and its journalists, and to "demonstrate the Israeli nature hostile to free media despite all the fraudulent global marketing campaigns."
The Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed that the ongoing Israeli genocide, on its 77th day, has killed over 20,000 martyrs and wounded 53,320 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children.
In just the past 48 hours, the Ministry announced that the Israeli forces, during a media blackout, killed 390 Palestinians and injured 734 others in the Strip.
In Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian home, killing six and injuring others. The Nasser Hospital had received several bodies and dozens of injuries on its grounds as a result of the continuous bombardment of residential and civilian areas.
Israeli airstrikes also hit the al-Nuseirat camp, killing several martyrs and injuring others.
In addition, eight martyrs were killed, and several other citizens were injured in an Israeli shelling that targeted two houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Three of them were in a house belonging to the Duhair family, and they were all transferred to Al-Kuwait Hospital in Rafah.
