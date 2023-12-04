50 Palestinians Killed, Hundreds Wounded as Israel Targets Two Schools Sheltering Displaced People in Gaza
December 4, 2023
Gaza reels under new massacres carried out by the Israeli army. (Photo: via QNN)
Israeli airstrikes targeted two schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing 50 people and wounding hundreds more.
At least 50 civilians were killed and hundreds were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes that targeted two schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Darraj neighborhood, in Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Israeli warplanes and artillery shelled the Salah Ad-Din school, run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), and the Martyr Assad Saftawi school in the Al-Darraj neighborhood.
The airstrikes led to the killing of around 50 displaced people and the injury of hundreds of others.
Dozens of bodies and injured were brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the nearby Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
Ambulance crews reported that they are facing tremendous difficulties in reaching the two schools to evacuate the bodies and injured as a result of the intensive Israeli shelling against the area.
Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes across various areas of Gaza since Friday morning, as Israel resumed its aggression after a seven-day truce, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.
A four-day truce, which began on Friday, November 24, was extended twice, and collapsed on Friday, December 1, at 7 am local time.
Since October 7, 15,899 Palestinians, including over 6,500 children and more than 4,000 women were killed, with another 41,136 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
(PC, WAFA)
