Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israel Expands Offensive
Young children injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 03, 2023 in Khan Yunis
By Edna Mohamed, Farah Najjar and Urooba Jamal
4 Dec 2023
Gaza Health Ministry official says hospitals “flooded with an influx of dead bodies”.
Israel’s military widens its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people killed since the collapse of the truce.
Israeli forces arrest more Palestinians in overnight and early morning raids across the occupied West Bank.
At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
