67 Journalists Killed by 'Israel' in Gaza Amid Aggression: Syndicate
By Al Mayadeen English
This comes after the martyrdom of three journalists and media personnel in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate announced on Friday that the number of media personnel and journalists martyred due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 67.
This comes after the martyrdom "of our three colleagues, Dr. Adham Hassouna, a journalist media professor at Gaza and Al-Aqsa universities, press photographer Abdullah Darwish, and reporting photographer Montaser Al-Sawaf," the syndicate said.
Head of the Freedoms Committee at the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Mohammad al-Laham, explained that "the difficulty of monitoring and documenting remains a significant obstacle due to the ongoing and intense nature of the Israeli aggression."
Furthermore, pointing out the impact of the Israeli war on maintaining internal connections with other reporters, al-Laham added that "the fate of journalists Nidal al-Wahidi and Haytham Abed al-Wahad is still unconfirmed, as contact with them has been lost since the first day of the aggression on Gaza."
In another case, there had been controversy in the media circles about the death of journalist Islam Maimana, with denials and confirmations continuing for days until her martyrdom was eventually confirmed.
The occupation forces have targeted numerous correspondents and journalists in both Gaza and Lebanon during the ongoing Israeli aggression on the two fronts.
In late November, an Israeli-targeted drone strike in southern Lebanon led to the martyrdom of Al Mayadeen's reporter Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Me'mari, along with freelancer Hussein Akil.
Additionally, on October 13, Israeli occupation forces directly targeted a group of journalists in the vicinity of the town of Alma al-Shaab, while they were covering the situation on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, resulting in the martyrdom of Reuters photographer Issam Abdallah and the injury of several others.
