Israeli Forces Carry Out Extensive Raids, Arrests in West Bank
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces seal off the home of Palestinian brothers martyrs Murad and Ibrahim Nimr, in Sur Baher in preparation for its demolition.
Sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive raids early Saturday in various areas of the occupied West Bank.
The sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Yatta, south of al-Khalil, from both the northern and southern entrances. Additionally, occupation forces raided the town of Sur Baher south of occupied al-Quds, as well as the towns of Beita and Einabus south of Nablus.
Witnesses mentioned that Israeli forces sealed off the home of the Palestinian brothers martyrs Murad and Ibrahim Nimr, in Sur Baher in preparation for its demolition in retaliation. The two brothers carried out on Thursday a shooting operation in occupied al-Quds that led to the death of four Israeli settlers before they were killed by Israeli occupation forces.
Reports confirmed that a Palestinian youth was injured by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire during confrontations to repel the raiding occupation forces in Jenin. Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the injured to treat him.
Moreover, occupation forces conducted widespread arrest campaigns in the town of Biddya west of Salfit and raided the town of Al-Mazra'a al-Gharbiya northwest of Ramallah.
On Thursday, Palestinian youth Fadi Badran was killed during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in Beitunia town, west of Ramallah city, in the central West Bank.
With Badran's martyrdom, the number of Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces and settlers has risen to 455 since the beginning of 2023, including 247 since October 7.
No comments:
Post a Comment