Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on We Rise Fighting Labor Podcast, Nov. 19, 2023: Discussing the Labor Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King; Contemporary African Affairs, Among Other Issues
Listen to this episode of We Rise Fighting which consists of an extensive interview with Abayomi Azikiwe where the journalist and author reviews the labor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King.
To hear the podcast go to this link: E65: Interview w/ Abayomi Azikiwe, activist, journalist, editor of Pan-African News Wire | Spreaker
Azikiwe provides details on the links between the labor movement and the struggle for Civil Rights going back to the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955-56 up until the sanitation workers strike in Memphis of 1968 and the Charleston, South Carolina healthcare employees months-long strike a year after the martyrdom of King in 1969.
The program, We Rise Fighting, is an excellent source for historical and contemporary labor affairs.
No comments:
Post a Comment