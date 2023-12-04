Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. Nov. 28, 2023
Listen to the Tues. Nov. 28, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/28 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the attempted coup in the West African state of Sierra Leone over the weekend; there are continuing arrests of Palestinians despite the temporary truce with Tel Aviv; resistance forces in Palestine say that violations of the pause have occurred on the part of the IDF; and the United States has blamed Somalians for the purported attempted seizure of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.
In the second and third hours we hear a panel discussion on recent developments in Palestine.
