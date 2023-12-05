Abu Hamza: Israeli Occupation Vehicles Destroyed in Khan Yunis
By Al Mayadeen English
The military spokesperson for al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, says that the Resistance continues to engage in confrontations with the Israeli occupation, causing confirmed casualties and putting vehicles out of service.
The military spokesperson for Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Abu Hamza, announced on Tuesday, the destruction of several Israeli occupation vehicles alongside the eastern Khan Yunis front lines where Israeli occupation forces have been trying to advance.
The confrontation took place in east al-Qarara, and east of Gaza City, stressing that the Resistance caused some definite casualties among the ranks of occupation soldiers.
Abu Hamza stressed the steadfastness of the Resistance and their readiness on the field across all axes in Gaza, pointing out that what was issued by the military media showing the heroic acts of the al-Quds Brigades is only a small portion of what the enemy must expect.
The spokesperson also pointed out that "Al-Qassam Resistance fighters engaged in fierce confrontations against enemy soldiers using machine guns along the east of Gaza." Moreover, he emphasized that "in the end, they will have no choice but to leave our land."
Abu Hamza also reassured the Palestinian people that “the Al-Quds Brigades and the Resistance are still doing well,” and that "the freedom fighters on the battlefields are present to repel the enemy," revealing that "the coming hours will witness more valor, confrontation, and destruction of invading enemy vehicles."
10 Israeli occupation soldiers eliminated in the Khan Younis: al-Qassam
The Al-Qassam Brigades on Tuesday said that its fighters managed to kill 10 IOF soldiers in Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip.
"A short while ago... Al-Qassam Mujahideen [fighters] managed to finish off 10 Zionist soldiers and kill them from a zero distance in the axis east of the city of Khan Yunis," the military wing said on Telegram.
The military wing further stated that it targeted eight IOF terrorists using anti-personnel missiles, as well as causing injuries to six more IOF soldiers in the Al-Zana area in the eastern axis of the city of Khan Yunis using "Qassam rifles."
Fighting has resumed since the temporary truce expired last Friday, with reports that the IOF engaged in numerous massacres against civilians all across the Strip.
The resistance has been carrying out multiple operations in retaliation to Israeli aggressions and to defend Gaza.
On Monday, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that their fighters destroyed 28 Israeli military vehicles across all axes over the past 24 hours.
As of the health ministry's latest updates, the death toll in Gaza has reached 16,000 with 42,000 injured.
