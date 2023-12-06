Confrontations in Khan Younis Front Continue Overnight
By Al Mayadeen English
The Resistance in the Gaza Strip continues to confront the Israeli Occupation Forces along the Khan Younis front as the latter attempts to advance deeper into the Strip.
Fierce confrontations continue along the eastern Khan Younis front as the Israeli occupation forces try to advance deeper into the Gaza Strip, according to Al Mayadeen's sources.
In turn, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Strip reported ongoing artillery bombardment in east Khan Younis, confirming confrontations in the area.
Our correspondent further explained that the advancement of the IOF on the Khan Younis front has been very slow, however, the correspondent also confirmed the continued artillery bombardment of the al-Tuffah, al-Darj, and Shojaia neighborhoods in Gaza City.
Earlier this morning, the al-Quds Brigade claimed responsibility for the targeting of the Israeli occupation military groupings in the settlements of "Nirim" and "Nir Oz" with rockets and shells.
Moreover, the statement noted that its fighters were able to destroy an Israeli tank and a troop carrier using tandem shells in the vicinity of the Sanafor roundabout alongside east Gaza.
'Israel' admits to 84 soldiers killed since Gaza invasion
The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have announced the death toll of its forces has risen to 84 since their invasion of Gaza began, bringing the total death toll since October 7 to 408 Israeli soldiers.
The IOF revealed that a deputy company commander in the 53rd Battalion and an IOF soldier in the patrol company in the 6261st Battalion, affiliated with the 261st Brigade, were both killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.
According to a Channel 13 correspondent, despite the brutal assault on the strip, Palestinian resistance has confronted steadfastly the raids of the IOF, especially using anti-tank and anti-armor munitions against the Israeli forces.
No comments:
Post a Comment