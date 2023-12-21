Abu Obeida: 41 IOF Vehicles Targeted, 25 Soldiers Killed in 72 Hrs.
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Dec 2023 23:45
The spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades has highlights the operations of Resistance fighters in the past three days, which have covered large areas of the Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters killed 25 soldiers and injured dozens more in the past 72 hours, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, Abu Obeida, said in a statement released on his Telegram channel on Wednesday night.
The Palestinian Resistance faction's fighters also damaged or destroyed at least 41 Israeli military vehicles in the same timeframe, including Merkava tanks and top-of-the-line armored personnel carriers (APCs).
Abu Obeida confirmed that al-Qassam fighters booby-trapped two tunnels and a whole building with high explosives, killing and injuring Israeli occupation soldiers who either attempted to enter the Resistance's tunnels or took position in the building.
The two operations targeting the occupation's special forces took place in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, where the Brigades announced in two separate statements that its sapper units were able to detonate explosives set at the entrance of two booby-trapped tunnels, on Wednesday afternoon.
Moreover, in his statement, Abu Obeida highlighted the Birgades' use of rocket-propelled grenades, anti-personnel charges, and munition capable of penetrating fortifications. He underlined the fact that al-Qassam fighters were able to target Israeli military rescue teams that arrived at the sites of ambushes, which speaks volumes to the Palestinian Resistance's ability to coordinate attacks between its different units.
The spokesperson also pointed to a sniping operation that targeted an Israeli occupation soldier to the east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.
In this context, al-Qassam Brigades' military media released footage highlighting the production process of its locally produced Ghoul anti-material rifle (AMF) and its updated 12.7×99 mm cartridge. The rifle has been heavily deployed in the Gaza Strip, during the occupation's ground invasion, and was first introduced in 2014.
In terms of long-range attacks, Abu Obeida spoke of rocket launching operations that targeted "Tel Aviv" from the Gaza Strip and "Kiryat Shmona" from South Lebanon.
Al-Qassam's mortar and rocket artillery units also targeted several command and control centers within the Gaza Strip, as well as groupings of Israeli occupation soldiers and armored vehicles stationed around the Gaza Strip.
Abu Obeida has released frequent statements, highlighting effective operations conducted by al-Qassam Brigades' fighters since the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip was launched on October 27. In December only, the spokesperson said the Brigades damaged or destroyed 297 Israeli armored vehicles in the Gaza Strip.
