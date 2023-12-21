Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 20,000; Over Two-third Children and Women
By Al Mayadeen English
Among the 20,000 killed by "Israel" are 8,000 children, 6,200 women, 310 medical personnel, and 97 journalists.
The government media office in Gaza has announced an increase in the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, surpassing 20,000. It clarified that among them are 8,000 children, 6,200 women, 310 medical personnel, and 97 journalists.
The statement added that the aggression has led to the injury of 52,600 people, with 6,700 still missing under the rubble or with unknown fates, 70% of whom are children and women.
The media office also reported that "Israel" has so far committed 1,700 massacres.
For 75 consecutive days, the occupation continued to bomb residential buildings, reducing them to rubble over the heads of their inhabitants, destroying 53,000 housing units, and partially damaging 255,000 units, as per the statement.
It also detailed that over 1.8 million people in Gaza are forcibly displaced and approximately 2.4 million people are suffering under difficult and unprecedented humanitarian conditions, struggling to obtain food, medicine, and drinkable water.
Since the beginning of the aggression, the occupation has arrested hundreds of Palestinians, including 99 from medical teams and 8 journalists, the statement added.
"Israel" continues to target the health sector, having targeted and put out of service more than 23 hospitals, 53 health centers, 140 health institutions, and 102 ambulances, as per the statement.
The IOF also demolished 126 governmental facilities and 90 educational institutions (schools and universities), partially damaged 283 educational facilities, completely destroyed 114 mosques, and partially destroyed 200 mosques. Three churches were also targeted in the aggression, according to the statement.
The media office held the international community and the United States, side by side with the Israeli occupation, fully responsible for the genocide in Gaza. It emphasized that deliberate measures were implemented by the international community and Washington to obstruct any attempts to halt the Israeli aggression.
The statement emphasized that the aid entering Gaza meets only 2% of the increasing needs of the Strip due to the aggression. It also called for the opening of the Rafah crossing and all crossings, urging the entry of 1,000 aid trucks daily, in addition to one million liters of fuel, as well as relief vehicles and equipment to save what can be saved.
The government media office called on Arab and Islamic countries to introduce field hospitals equipped medically to save tens of thousands of wounded and sick individuals. It also requested the transfer of thousands of seriously injured individuals to their hospitals for treatment.
The Israeli genocide is ongoing
In the past hours, 24 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting several homes and agricultural land where forcibly displaced people took shelter near the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Additionally, 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of the homes of the Ma'mar and Jarghoun families east of Khan Younis. The Israeli artillery targeted areas east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with phosphorous bombs, as well as the eastern areas of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media reports.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the Israeli occupation forces are still besieging their Jabalia ambulance center in the northern Gaza Strip, “posing a threat to the safety” of 127 people, including paramedics, volunteers, and their families.
