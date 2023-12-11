Al-Qassam Destroyed 180 Israeli Vehicles in 10 Days: Abu Obeida
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Dec 2023 22:00
The al-Qassam Brigades reveal that they have destroyed dozens of Israeli military vehicles in days as the invasion of Gaza continues to unfold.
Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, carried out several operations against Israeli forces deployed in various infiltration and gathering areas in the Gaza Strip, spokesperson Abu Obeida said Sunday.
He affirmed the continued resistance of the brigades against the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 65th day.
The al-Qassam's fighters either completely or partially destroyed more than 180 military vehicles over the last 10 days.
According to Abu Obeida, the temporary ceasefire that lasted for a week "proved the Resistance's credibility," as the "Zionist Nazi enemy continues its aggression against our people and seeks revenge through civilians."
"None of the enemy's captives will be released except on our terms," he stressed.
"Netanyahu, his government, and the Zionists in the White House cannot liberate a single soldier, and the failed operation proved that," Abu Obeida said when talking about the remaining Israeli military captives. He was referencing al-Qassam Brigades' foiling of a plan by the IOF to free an Israeli captive days ago.
The spokesperson went on to underline that the al-Qassam Brigades attacked Israeli vehicles with the Yassin-105 anti-armor RPG, as well as Shawaz IEDs, as well as infantry forces holed out in residential buildings.
After reviewing the al-Qassam Brigades' operations, the spokesperson clarified that the more the savage war of the Israeli enemy continues, the greater its failure becomes.
'Israel' set for failure
"The enemy failed in the northern and southern Gaza Strip and would continue to fail even more as long as its aggression continues and extends to other areas within Gaza," the spokesperson said.
Abu Obaida called on the Palestinian people and all Muslims and opponents of the occupation to "mobilize by responding to the enemy by fighting and protesting against the occupation and everyone standing behind it."
The Israeli enemy "continues to receive painful blows, the latest of which was in the heart of al-Quds and various parts of the West Bank," he said, referring to the recent operation by the al-Qassam Brigades in the occupied city of al-Quds.
He pointed out that the resistance was fighting on its land in a sacred battle. "We have no choice but to fight this enemy in every street, alley, and neighborhood."
Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday that the number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed since the beginning of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip has risen to 102.
Losses keep mounting
This comes after the Israeli occupation military confirmed on Saturday the death of five soldiers in Gaza, including four in Khan Younis, knowing that the fifth had been severely wounded on October 7.
Master Sgt. (res.) Liav Atiya, 25, of the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion, from occupied Beer al-Sabe'; Master Sgt. (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, 25, of the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion, from "Givatayim"; Staff Sgt. Jonathan Dean Jr Haim, 25, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion, from "Ramat Gan"; and Sgt. Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, of the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from "Eilat".
The fifth soldier was Staff Sgt. Haim Meir Edan, 20, of the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, from "Rehovot".
Israeli media mentioned that one of the killed soldiers is the nephew of former IOF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, whose son was also killed a couple of days ago. This brings the total number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to 425
The media reported that the occupation military allowed the publication of news of 13 soldiers receiving serious injuries in Gaza, in addition to two other soldiers seriously wounded in an anti-tank missile strike at the Palestinian-Lebanese border in the "Matat" area.
The Israeli website Walla! highlighted that 5,000 soldiers have been wounded since October 7, 2,000 of whom have been officially labeled as disabled.
