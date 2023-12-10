Lebanese Resistance's UAV Operations in al-Jalil Hits 6 IOF
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Israeli Media
Israeli media reports that Hezbollah operations in upper al-Jalil using attack drones left several Israeli Occupation Forces wounded.
The Lebanese Resistance carried out multiple operations against Israeli occupation targets earlier today. Israeli media reported on this noting that six Israeli occupation forces were injured as a result of the operations.
According to Channel 12, "Hezbollah carried out an attack, today, with attack drones along the Western Galilee [al-Jalil], which resulted in the injury of 6 Israeli soldiers."
Israeli media reported that sirens sounded across the upper al-Jalil area.
Earlier today, Hezbollah launched explosive drones and powerful missiles at Israeli positions after Israeli air strikes rocked many towns and villages in south Lebanon.
Israeli occupation forces targeted the southern village of Aitaroun and damaged multiple residences.
A senior member of the Lebanese resistance of Hezbollah expressed that the Israeli air strike today represents a "new escalation."
MP Hassan Fadlallah, a Member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc told Reuters in a statement that the escalation with the Israeli occupation would not deter the resistance from "continuing to defend its country and supporting Gaza."
Fadlallah explained that the new response from Hezbollah would be in the type of weapons used as well as the sites it will target.
