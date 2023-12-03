Al-Qassam's Ambushes Crush Invading Israeli Soldiers Across Gaza Strip
The Palestinian Resistance has ambushed an Israeli occupation infantry force in Khan Younis, killing and injuring a force consisting of eight soldiers.
On the third day of renewed confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation has worked on expanding its invasion of the Gaza Strip, as it created a new axis of advance through northern Khan Younis.
The city, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, has seen increased bombing by Israeli occupation artillery units and warplanes. However, the Resistance has firmly held its ground, ambushing and targeting Israeli occupation forces.
Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced that its fighters detonated a pre-set minefield, to the north of Khan Younis, as occupation forces advanced through it. Significantly, the Resistance factions said the attack targeted an infantry force made up of eight soldiers, all of whom were eliminated after al-Qassam fighters took them out from point-blank range.
In the northern Gaza Strip, al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had booby-trapped a tunnel in Hay al-Sheikh Radwan, located between Jabalia and al-Shati in Gaza City. The Resistance detonated the pre-set explosives, causing casualties among an Israeli infantry force, attempting to enter the tunnel.
The Israeli occupation forces then sent another force to rescue their soldiers who were wounded in the ambush. The Brigades said its fighters targeted the dispatched force with mortar shells.
These well-executed ambushes come after the Brigades announced its most significant attack on Israeli occupation forces on Sunday morning.
Al-Qassam fighters toy with occupation forces
In Juhr al-Dik, located to the south of Gaza City, al-Qassam fighters monitored 60 occupation soldiers, who had set up camp in the area. According to the Brigades, the Resistance fighters had planted three anti-personnel explosive devices, encircling the camp.
At exactly 4:30 am (local time) on Sunday, the Resistance detonated the explosives, leaving casualties among the enemy force. A fighter then advanced to the point of the attack and opened fire at the Israeli soldiers, confirming that a large portion of the force was killed.
The Brigades also announced that its fighters had then retreated safely to their defensive positions.
It is worth noting, that Resistance fighters from different Palestinian factions are engaged in fierce confrontations against Israeli occupation forces on several axes throughout the Gaza Strip. At the same time, mortar and rocket units are operating around the hour to target Israeli military positions and occupation cities and settlements in occupied Palestine.
