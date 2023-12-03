Hamas Holds 'Israel' Fully Responsible for End of Truce in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau expressed that Hamas communicated its intentions to extend the truce but it was "Israel" that refused offers from mediators in order to continue its genocidal conquest in the strip.
Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, accused the Israeli occupation of being fully responsible for the non-extension of the humanitarian truce, which expired on Friday.
“Claims that Hamas violated the terms of the truce deal are intended to justify the resumption of the genocidal war against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” al-Resheq detailed.
Earlier, the Israeli occupation military claimed that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause. The latest truce expired on Friday at 07:00 am local time (05:00 GMT).
Shortly after, "Israel" renewed its aggression across Gaza, bombing the Strip indiscriminately. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 14 people were martyred in Israeli occupation massacres after the first two hours of the end of the truce.
Al-Resheq added that the occupation is “repeating its false allegations in the hope that it can invent excuses for its renewed aggression against Gazans."
He called "Israel's" accusations that Hamas broke the truce attempts that are aimed at "obscuring the regime's premeditated plan to resume its barbaric bombardments and raids and commit much more horrific massacres against defenseless civilians” in Gaza.
Al-Resheq also detailed that Hamas showed intentions to extend the truce, fully placing responsibility on the Israeli entity for the failure to extend the truce, adding that "Israel" refused mediator offers.
IOF intensify attacks on civilians in Gaza, 500 dead in one massacre
An official from the Gaza government's media office informed Al Mayadeen on Sunday that al-Shujaiya neighborhood massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation forces is one of the most horrific incidents, with more than 500 casualties reported.
The official pointed out that the situation in hospitals is tragic due to the lack of fuel and the bare minimum of medical supplies.
The correspondent also highlighted the dire situation at Kamal Adwan Hospital due to the influx of wounded individuals, with dozens of martyrs' bodies situated outside the hospital. He also mentioned that indiscriminate Israeli bombing targeted the al-Sikka area, Tal al-Zaatar, and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital.
There were 10 casualties in an Israeli attack on a house east of Rafah, and the death toll of the Azoum family in al-Geneina neighborhood in Rafah reached 12, with ongoing efforts to locate missing individuals under the rubble, as reported by Al Mayadeen's correspondent. The correspondent also noted that occupation aircraft destroyed a mosque in al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of the city in Gaza.
There were also dozens of injuries as a result of the violent artillery shelling on civilian homes in Jabalia and its camp since Sunday at dawn, in addition to several martyrs and injuries after the occupation committed yet another massacre in the middle of the Jabalia camp.
No comments:
Post a Comment