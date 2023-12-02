Anadolu Cameraman Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza City
December 1, 2023
Palestinian journalist Muntaser al-Sawaf was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. (Photo: via WAFA)
A journalist from the Turkish news agency Anadolu was killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Muntaser al-Sawaf, who worked as a cameraman for Anadolu, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, according to WAFA.
Two weeks ago, Sawaf sustained critical injuries to the face in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his family home in Gaza. The strike resulted in the killing of his mother, two brothers, and their children, and a large number of relatives.
Over 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes across various areas of Gaza since Friday morning, as Israel resumed its aggression after a seven-day truce, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.
A four-day truce began on Friday, November 24, was extended twice, and ended on Friday, December 1, at 7 am local time today.
Since October 7, over 15,000 Palestinians, including over 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women were killed, with another 36,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
(PC, WAFA)
