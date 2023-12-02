Back to Genocide – Gaza Ministry of Health Releases New Casualty List
December 1, 2023
Israel renewed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via social media)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
In its latest statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza demonstrated that Israel has returned to the same tactic of targeting civilians in the besieged Strip.
The high casualties, recorded since the end of the truce between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance, challenge claims that Israel is heeding Washington’s calls to refrain from targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.
According to the ministry, 178 Palestinians were killed and 589 were wounded since Friday morning when the truce collapsed.
This was the result of Israeli targeting of residential homes throughout the Gaza Strip, and also the bombing of a United Nations-run school that had sheltered displaced refugees.
The latest numbers increased the tally of dead and wounded in Gaza to over 15,000 dead and over 36,000 wounded – in addition to about 7,000 still missing under the rubble of destroyed homes.
The UN-run school mentioned in the ministry’s report refers to a school in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of Gaza.
According to an earlier estimation by Human Rights Watch, at least 300 schools have been destroyed or damaged in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. This also resulted in the killing of 183 teachers.
According to the last statement by the ministry, over 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women have been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment